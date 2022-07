BITCOIN Looks Bearish! Sell! BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! TopTradingSignals Hello,Traders! BITCOIN was trading in a local Rising wedge , but then retested A horizontal resistance level And broke out of the wedge to the downside So I think that after the rebound and retest We will see a further move down And a retest of the support below Buy! Like, comment and subscribe to boost your trading! See other ideas below too!.