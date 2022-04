Corn Futures (ZC1!), H1 Potential for Bullish rise! CORN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZC1! Genesiv Type: Bearish Dip Resistance : 767'0 Pivot: 750'2 Support : 741'0 Preferred case: With price moving above the ichimoku cloud along with the recent trendline breakout, we have a bullish bias that price will rise to our 1st resistance in line with the 767'0 in line with he swing high resistance from our pivot of 750'2 in line with the 23.