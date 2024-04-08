Where my 40k NKD target came from & why it could go higher later Nikkei/USD Futures CME_DL:NKD1! markusrafferty I've been giving warnings ever since the c0v1d black swan, and especially since the 25k re-test, that Nikkei will grow wings but here's a seeing-is-believing look at where my 40k target comes from For sure it could go higher later and break this key resistance but I would expect at least one more re-test of the navy blue channel beforehand In theory there's no reason why a solid year can't be spent consolidating under that resistance a la 2006 Some very notable calls in recent years: NIKKEI and DJI both to 40k (over 1y in advance) BTC pico bottom at 15k and recent local top at 70k EURUSD pico bottom & DXY pico top at 115 USOIL pico bottom at 68 SMCI mega breakout at 100 NVDA mega support at 120 TSLA pico bottom at 105 NFLX pico bottom at 165 .