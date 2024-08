Transgender Or Intersex? Confusion Reigns Over The Gender Status Of Two Olympic Boxers Authored by Jonathan Turley, On Saturday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a surprising correction after claiming for a week that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-Ting were actually born women and have Differences in Sexual Development (DSD), a range of rare conditions in which a person’s genitalia do not necessarily match with their chromosomes or hormone levels.