FDA Clears First Technology to Distinguish between Bacterial and Viral Infections Using the Body's Immune Response – The MeMed BV® Test and MeMed Key® Platform MeMed BVis a first-of-its kind testthat decodes the immune response to accurately distinguish between bacterial or viral infections within minutes MeMed Key is a pioneering platform that enables rapid and sensitive measurements of multiple proteins at the point-of-need The MeMed technology suite enables better informed antibiotic treatment decisions,anessential tool in the fight against the global threat of resistant bacteria HAIFA, Israel, Boston, MA;September 20th,2021 – MeMed, a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, today announces that the U.