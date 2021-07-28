Discovery Gymnastics is currently looking for Recreational Coaches. Qualifications: 2+ years experience coaching recreational level athletes Ability to determine and accommodate athletes’ need and skills level Candidate must be able to communicate professionally (with athletes, co-workers and athletes parents), multi-task, and maintain an organized and safe class structure at all times NCCP Artistic & Trampoline Level 1, First Aid & CPR, Risk Management Part A & B Certified Required: Available to work weekday evenings and weekends – part time Birthday parties Seasonal camps Compensation: TBD – based on experience.