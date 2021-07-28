All Sports News

6 подписчиков

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • msklandru
    ясноХК “Донбасс” выше...
  • Sub Zero
    Надуманная история допингового скандала привела к дисквалификация олимпийской сборной России. Это не ужесточение бор...Судный день

Discovery Gymnastics is currently looking for Recreational Coaches

Discovery Gymnastics is currently looking for Recreational Coaches

Discovery Gymnastics is currently looking for Recreational Coaches.   Qualifications:   2+ years experience coaching recreational level athletes Ability to determine and accommodate athletes’ need and skills level Candidate must be able to communicate professionally (with athletes, co-workers and athletes parents), multi-task, and maintain an organized and safe class structure at all times NCCP Artistic & Trampoline Level 1, First Aid & CPR, Risk Management Part A & B Certified   Required:   Available to work weekday evenings and weekends – part time Birthday parties Seasonal camps   Compensation: TBD – based on experience.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх