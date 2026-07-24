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"The thing must be done", aspen for Zelensky, fools like and Ursula: Morning coffee with EADaily

"The thing must be done", aspen for Zelensky, fools like and Ursula: Morning coffee with EADaily

All without much change. In the Middle East, the US continues to bomb Iran. He is attacking American bases in the Persian Gulf countries and in Ethiopia, from where both soldiers and equipment were evacuated long ago, and bomb shelters are being opened in Israel, realizing that when Iran gets tired of shelling the desert and tankers in Hormuz, he will start shelling Israel.

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