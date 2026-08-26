Nvidia Rises After Solid Earnings, Reversing Margin Concerns As Company Guides To 70% 2028 Revenue Growth Update (5:10pm): NVDA stock is very volatile, and after sliding 3% at first on solid earnings but weak margin guidance, the stock has since recovered and is up over 5% as the earnings call begins, on the following comments from Jensen Huang: *NVIDIA CFO SAYS SEEING DEMAND ACCELERATION EVEN AT OUR SCALE *NVIDIA CFO SAYS REVENUE TO GROW ABOUT 70% IN FISCAL 2028 *NVIDIA CFO SAYS SEEING DEMAND ACCELERATION EVEN AT OUR SCALE As Bloomberg notes, Amazon’s commitment to use a lot more Nvidia products and a strong prediction for growth in revenue of about 70%, well above whispers of about 40-50%, next year has shoved aside the naysayers.