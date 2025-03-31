Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Will Poland Cancel Elections If The 'Wrong' Candidate Wins?

Will Poland Cancel Elections If The 'Wrong' Candidate Wins? Via Remix News, Is Poland also looking to cancel elections and persecute the opposition if a candidate unfavorable to the left-liberal establishment wins?  After authoritarian forces in Romania banned presidential frontrunner Călin Georgescu from the election and subsequently arrested him, such a move could be repeated elsewhere, including in Poland.

