ES daily 03/10: market still undecided yet E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! duckwade Today's idea would be a short one, as market indeed pullback to 4200~4250 range today, held that range and went higher into close, but I still have my doubt that market has made the decision for the bullish path yet.