Getty Image / Chris Unger Chidi Njokuani took a while to get to the UFC, but made sure to get his time there off to a fast start He needed jut 15 seconds to KO Marc-Andre Barriault in his debut It felt like it took forever for Chidi Njokuani to make it to the UFC, but it didn't take him very long at all to leave his mark once he got there.