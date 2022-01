Jannis Lucas A Porsche Carrera GT recently sold for over $2M at car auction site Bring a Trailer (BaT) The sale broke the record for the most expensive Carrera GT ever sold and the most expensive sale for BaT The Porsche Carrera GT has quickly become a desired supercar for a number of reasons Yesterday, car auction site Bring A Trailer (BaT) sold its most expensive car ever—a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT purchased for $2 million.