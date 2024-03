The Language Of Force: How The Police State Muzzles Our Right To Speak Truth To Power Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute, “If the state could use [criminal] laws not for their intended purposes but to silence those who voice unpopular ideas, little would be left of our First Amendment liberties, and little would separate us from the tyrannies of the past or the malignant fiefdoms of our own age.