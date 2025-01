Weekly Market Forecast Jan 20-24th Copper Futures COMEX:HG1! RT_Money This is an outlook for the week of Jan 20-24 In this video, we will analyze the following FX markets: ES \ S&P 500 NQ | NASDAQ 100 YM | Dow Jones 30 GC |Gold SiI | Silver PL | Platinum HG | Copper The indices look set to move higher this week, as Trump is inaugurated Monday, bringing a possible "Trump Pump" to the markets.