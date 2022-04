Elon Musk To Host 'Rare' Internal Q&A As Twitter Employees Grumble About His Influence Elon Musk's ascension to Twitter's board has led the company's workers to privately grumble to the press about Musk's 'free speech absolutism' and the possibility that he might push for a rollback of the platform's rules against 'harassment' (ie criticism) and 'hate speech' (ie conservative views, or anything that contradicts the company's stated woke ideology).