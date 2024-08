Improper Social Security Payments Reach $1.1 Billion, Agency Backlog Hits All-Time High Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The backlog of payment actions at the Social Security Administration (SSA) is now at a “record-breaking” level, causing the agency to make more than a billion dollars in improper payments to beneficiaries, according to the SSA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).