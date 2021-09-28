Female referee Sara Cox blazes a trail by taking charge of men’s Premiership match

Rugby’s female Sir hoping to blaze a trail: Sara Cox aims to encourage more women and girls to consider officiating after becoming first female referee to take charge of a men’s Premiership match Cox became a trailblazer by taking charge of Harlequins versus Worcester The 31-year-old was authoritative and assured at The Stoop on Saturday She didn’t want any concern about suitable titles to act as a barrier By Chris Foy for the Daily Mail Published: 17:31 EDT, 27 September 2021 | Updated: 17:34 EDT, 27 September 2021 --> --> --> When Sara Cox became a rugby trailblazer on Saturday by taking charge of Harlequins versus Worcester, she had to reassure the players that calling her ‘Sir’ would not cause offence.