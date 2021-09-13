All Sports News

Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy expected to miss 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain, source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, sources said, after suffering the injury in the third quarter of the team’s 27-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants.

