Investigators 'Have Not Ruled Out A Hate Crime' In Jewish Man’s Death In California Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours) Attorney Ron Bamieh (L) talks to his client Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a professor of computer science at Moorpark College, during an appearance in Ventura County Superior Court in connection with the death of Paul Kessler in Ventura, Calif.