Nancy, He's Not: Uniparty McCarthy Won't Pull Trigger On Biden Impeachment Without Doubtful House Vote You know how Democrats are highly coordinated when it comes to things like spying on Trump, framing Trump with a hoax dossier, then impeaching Trump after a fat Ukraine simp named Vindman (who was offered the role of Ukraine's Secretary of Defense) tattled on the former president for asking about Biden corruption that obviously happened? Uncanny isn't it.