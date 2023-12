The Savvy Diner’s Guide to Tipping: When and How Much

Image source: Getty Images How much should you tip when you go out to eat? What about when you sit down at a bar and order a round of drinks? Or, what about if you call in and pick up a to-go order from your favorite restaurant? Tipping is a bit of a hot-button issue these days, as it seems like Americans are being asked to tip in more day-to-day situations that have historically been untipped, such as ordering food at a quick-service establishment.