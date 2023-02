Strong Bullish Structure. Upside Target $13200 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! chiefwils0n Hi Traders, Nasdaq is extremely bullish based on: Bullish Flag pattern (green channel) Short-term falling wedge pattern (inner blue channel) Bullish Divergence on Stoch , VWMACD, and RSI Strong support at 12230 RSI in demand (BUY) zone Possible completion of Wave 4, before Wave 5 to upside First target is 13200, followed by an extension to the 13800 level.