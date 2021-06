Anaqua Acquires Actio IP to Offer Integrated Tech-Enabled Foreign Filing Solutions Acquisition expands Anaqua’s offerings with easy-to-use platform, supported by exceptional customer service, to help IP practitioners streamline their global filings processBOSTON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that it has acquired tech-enabled IP services company Actio IP from Acapo AS.