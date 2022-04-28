HALO Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Solace

That's how you tell a story! HALO Season 1 Episode 6 traded in the grueling battles and filled viewers in on what is really going on, and it resulted in a nuanced outing that proved the series doesn't need things blowing up to advance the story.
