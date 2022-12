Takeaways from the Fed Chair Speech MICRO E-MINI DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:MYM1! JimHuangChicago CBOT: Micro E-Mini Dow Futures ( CBOT_MINI:MYM1! ) The Fed’s 2022 Rate Decisions While we reflect on 2022, an eventful year full of “the unexpected”, rate hikes have undoubtedly dominated the headlines.