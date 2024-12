Flag Patterns and Volatility E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! StrawberryBlondie2 I am noticing a sequence of repeating patterns in the Vast Volatility Treasure trove indicator, which is by far my favorite volatility indicator i have ever seen, shows various calculations of historical and implied volatility, all sorts of models are represented here and I do not know much about many of them, I have simply been an observer of HV10-90d vs IV 30-90d and I have found this VVTT study to replicate that well.