Stocks, Bonds, Crypto, & Commodities Soar As 'Dovish' Powell Trumps 'Hawkish' Payrolls A chaotic week of China COVID headlines mixed with OPEC production cut rumors, sprinkled in with ugly economic data (ISM/PMI/Housing) and "great" economic data (payrolls and wage growth) was all trumped by the market's belief that Fed Chair Powell spoke 'dovishly'.