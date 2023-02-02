Amazon Slides After Disappointing AWS Results, Sloppy Guidance With three out of five FAAMG stocks - which of course is now known as GAMMA ever since Facebook's ignominious rebranding to Meta (at least until the company quietly changes its name back now that the whole Metaverse farce has blown up in its Metaface) - reporting Q3 results after the close today, investors were keenly looking to Amazon, Apple and Google earnings after the close today, to round out the picture for the (Twitter!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.