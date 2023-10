Seattle Kicks Off Anti-Drug Push With Dozens Of Arrests As Portland Business Owners Beg For Help Elected officials in Portland and Seattle are beginning to regret turning their cities into crime-ridden hellholes, after their response to Trumpism and the BLM riots in the wake of George Floyd's death was to defund or otherwise hinder police, elect DAs who refuse to prosecute a variety of crime, and promote rampant drug use.