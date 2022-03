Commodities Watch 2022 GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! growerik Commodities Watch 2022: GC1! = Gold HG1! = Copper SI1! = Silver PA1! = Palladium PL1! = Platinum ZC1! = Corn ZS1! = Soybean LBS1! = Lumber ZW1! = Wheat CL1! = Crude Oil NG1! = Natural Gas Do your own due diligence, your risk is 100% your responsibility.