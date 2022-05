Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Announce Joint Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine in New York City NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai recently announced the creation of the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine (CEPM), one of the first centers in the nation to bridge engineering and engineering science with medicine.