"How to hold the chaos with the beauty. I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself.
Buzzfeed Celebrity15 подписчиков
Популярные статьи
- Auli'i Cravalho Just Got A Polynesian Sternum Tattoo, And The Meaning Behind It Is So Special
- B.J. Novak Dished On His Past Romance With Mindy Kaling And It Sounds Like They Really Went Through It
- It's Time To Discover "The Last Of Us" Character You're The Most Emotionally And Spiritually Aligned With