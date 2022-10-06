US Gasoline Demand Unexpectedly Soars To Highest In Five Years As Inventories Crater Two months ago, amid some major discrepancies in key points, the energy market was swept with speculation that the Biden admin - in this case the Department of Energy - was publishing "very crooked numbers" to artificially represent gasoline demand as much lower than it really was in order to depress the price of oil (considering the lengths to which the Soros administration has gone to keep gas prices low ahead of the midterms, even threatening OPEC+ that it had committed a "hostile act" for daring to put its own interest ahead of the Democrats' chances of winning the midterms).