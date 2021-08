Why Goldman Prefers Ether, JPM Turns Bullish And More: Key Crypto Developments In The Past Week All those who have followed the writings of JPMorgan's Nick Panagirtzoglou and Josh Younger, for whom no bitcoin bashing opportunity was too small or too insigificant - a least until last Friday, when Panagirtzoglou finally admitted his bearishness was wrong and that there were "clear signs of rising institutional demand", sending bitcoin and ether to 3 month highs.