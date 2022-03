DOW JONES(YM1!!), H4 potential for bearish dip E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! Genesiv Type : Bearish Dip Resistance : 34041 Pivot: 33144 Support : 32307 Preferred Case: Price is at our pivot level of 33144 in line with the horizontal swing low support and 50% Fibonacci retracement .