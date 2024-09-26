According to the UnivDatos Market Insights analysis, the booming e-commerce sector demands fast and efficient packaging solutions, driving the adoption of automation. Furthermore, the global shortage of skilled labor is pushing industries to adopt automated packaging solutions to maintain...Далее
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)
Краткая информация
- 0 друзей
According to the UnivDatos Market Insights, The Global Sports Analytics Market was valued at ~USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of around ~26% during the forecast period (2024–2032)....Далее
The rise of incident robots and their applications in inspection, quality control, and guidance are the major drivers of the market, according to UnivDatos Market Insights. Smart factories and Industry 4.0 initiatives are supporting machine integration to optimize service. The machine acquisition...Далее